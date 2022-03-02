100 startups selected for Google and MeitY's inaugural Appscale Academy class

Last year, Google announced its partnership with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub to launch Appscale Academy, a growth and development program to help early to mid-stage startups across India build high-quality apps for the world.

Now, the company has shortlisted 100 promising startups that will be participating in the inaugural Appscale Academy class. Chosen from over 400 applications, the Appscale Academy 2022 cohort span many key sectors including Education, Health, Finance, Social, E-commerce, Gaming and others.

While 35% of the shortlisted startups come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities including Surat, Vadodara, Kanpur, Lucknow, Meerut, Morbi, among others, 58% of the cohort have a woman in a leadership role.

"Aiming to help India's next generation of innovators unlock this growth opportunity, with MeitY Startup Hub, we are excited to welcome the inaugural Appscale Academy class - 100 promising app-preneurs who have inspired us by their creativity, resilience, and desire to build high-quality apps that serve people across the country, and the world," Aditya Swamy, Director, Play Partnerships, Google India, wrote in a blog post.

The selected 100 startups will get trained through a customized curriculum, including virtual instructor-led webinars, self-learning material, and mentorship sessions with leading local and global industry professionals.

The 6-month training program will cover 6 topics: App Quality, App Design, Growth, Go Global, Google Play Policy and Data Safety Best Practices.

You can see the full list of startups shorlisted for Appscale Academy Class of 2022 here.

According to Google, in 2021, Indian apps and games saw a 200% increase in active monthly users on Google Play and time spent by users outside India on apps and games created by Indian companies grew by 150% compared to 2019.

"There is a tremendous opportunity for Indian startups across the country, regardless of size and location, to thrive in the global app ecosystem. We at Google are both humbled and excited to be part of this journey," the company said.