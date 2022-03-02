Ford to run EV, ICE businesses separately

Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday its electric vehicle (EV) and internal-combustion engine (ICE) units would be run as separate entities, in a move aimed at supercharging its EV business as it plays catch up with Tesla Inc.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that although Ford was planning to separately run the two businesses, it would keep them under its corporate umbrella.

