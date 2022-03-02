Ford splits EV, internal combustion into separate units

Ford is splitting its electric vehicle and internal combustion divisions into separate businesses.

The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.

Ford is already developing electric vehicles like the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup and it operates an EV division in China.

Ford also has Ford Pro, which serves as a one-stop shop for commercial and government customers with a range of conventional and electric vehicles and a full suite of software, charging, financing, services and support on Ford and non-Ford products.

