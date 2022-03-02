Citigroup sets new targets in bid to win over investors

Citigroup Inc set new profitability targets on Wednesday, aiming for a medium-term return on equity of 11% to 12%, an improvement from recent result.

Analysts had been looking for a goal of 12% by 2024 to 2025 along with details on how it can be achieved. Citi executives disclosed the target at the bank's first "investor day" in five years, an event which analysts say could determine its future.

