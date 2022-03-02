Policy to come in 7-8 days to promote private sector R&D in railways: Vaishnaw

The Indian Railways will come up with a policy in the next 7-8 days to make private-sector research and development a major part of the railway budget with 90 per cent allocation in the future, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

While speaking in the concluding session of a post-Budget webinar on technology-enabled development, the railway minister said the defence and space sector has already broken the silos by opening up research and development (R&D) for the private sector and the same needs to be done in other sectors as well.

''We are starting something in the Railways soon. In another 7-8 days, we will launch a new policy where private sector R&D would become an integral part or rather major part of railways R&D budget.

''We do hope that going forward, probably 90 per cent of railways R&D budget would be in the private sector compared with 100 per cent in the public sector at present,'' Vaishnaw said.

Vaishnaw, who also handles the telecom and IT ministry, appreciated industry suggestions on the spectrum management and called for action from the industry to push domestic manufacturing of technology products.

''Thought process on the use of spectrum is changing. For a long period, spectrum was viewed as a revenue-generating resource. The last two years have shown a public good element of the spectrum.

''I am happy to observe that there is a broad consensus on spectrum management issues which are basically leading to the public or to technology improvement or technology development. This we now need to convert in clear policy statements which can be then implemented,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the webinar and called for practical ideas and innovative suggestions from the industry during the day for speedy implementation of measures announced in the budget.

The PM had touched upon the announcement made in the budget for the 5G ecosystem, design-linked incentive programme, optical fibre roll-out, gaming sector development, localisation of technology, fintech, geospatial data, data governance and electric mobility, etc.

Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said the integration of public and private players on a project basis is no longer an option but it has become a necessity now.

''We need Indian data for Indian solutions. That is something we have to focus now,'' Singh said.

Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said there is a need to make R&D outcome-oriented and make collaborative R&D a reality.

''It is time that India as a global leading country in technology and innovation plays a much more defining role on global standards,'' Chandrasekhar said.

Additional Secretary (Electronics and IT) Rajendra Kumar said panel members have suggested the government make an investment of Rs 10,000 crore comprising Rs 5,000 crore investment in artificial intelligence (AI) use cases and Rs 5,000 crore in investments in deep technology start-ups.

He said the panel suggested identifying problems within the government sector and coming up with a structured framework for problem-solving for the adoption of AI at scale in India.

Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman said players during the consultation process asked for steps to promote local manufacturing, patent technology, use of spectrum for research and development and higher production-linked incentives for companies based on local value addition, among others.

Department of Science and Technology Secretary S Chandrasekhar said the major takeaway from the discussion was to make sure that translational research gets the top priority.

He said one of the recommendations was to develop a post-doctoral culture which is prevalent in developed countries.

Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) Secretary Shekhar C Mande said industry and academia participated in the discussion on e-waste, green energy and low carbon technology, energy efficiency and e-mobility.

E-waste stakeholders' demand included stringent laws for recycling and material use within India, creating an ecosystem for chip manufacturing, skill development, Mande said.

For electric vehicle policy measures, participants called for a minimum level of battery manufacturing plants to be one gigawatt per hour (GWh) to meet the 55 GWh target capacity aimed by the government, development of standards for battery swapping, strengthening of the raw material supply chain, etc, he said. PTI PRS HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)