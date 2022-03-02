Left Menu

New AWS tool makes it easy to monitor and reduce carbon footprint

Updated: 02-03-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:06 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has developed a new tool to support its customers on their sustainability journey. The new customer carbon footprint tool makes it easy for customers to monitor, analyze, and reduce their carbon footprint.

AWS's new customer carbon footprint tool calculates the carbon footprint of workloads hosted on AWS using Greenhouse Gas Protocol. It lets you:

  • Measure the estimated carbon emissions from your use of AWS services with easy-to-understand visualizations.
  • Advance your understanding of your carbon footprint drivers, from services to geographies.
  • Develop your sustainability journey by forecasting emissions against your metrics and goals.

"With the new tool, customers who have set carbon reduction goals can more accurately measure the emissions associated with their use of AWS. The customer carbon footprint tool reports on customers' corporate emissions, which include their use of AWS, and provides data to show progress toward future reduction targets," the company wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

You can access AWS's new customer carbon footprint tool in the Billing Console and then view your carbon emissions data by geographical location and by AWS services, such as Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) and Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3). In addition, you can measure changes in your carbon footprint over time, as you deploy new resources in the cloud.

The customer carbon footprint tool makes carbon emissions information easy for customers to work with and encourages companies to accelerate their goals, plans, and programs to address the urgency of climate change.

Nat Sahlstrom, director of Amazon Energy.

