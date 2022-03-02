Left Menu

HCL Technologies, IBM collaborate for telecom network solution

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 21:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
IT company HCL Technologies on Wednesday announced opening of a centre of excellence in collaboration with IBM to jointly offer network modernisation technology to telecom companies.

The centre is a virtual hub to develop offerings designed to help telco clients transform their networks, including telecom companies core, vRAN (virtualised radio access networks), ORAN (open radio access networks), private networks, edge modernisation and 5G labs.

''Our joint solutions will be designed to help telecom players accelerate the modernisation of their network infrastructure. This is not only about automation; CSPs can build their cloud platform and bring much-needed flexibility to their network functions,'' HCL Technologies Chief Technology Officer and Ecosystems Head Kalyan Kumar said in a statement.

This CoE will help CSPs (communication service providers) modernise their network infrastructure, transform service delivery and simplify operations.

As part of this initiative, HCL Technologies will establish an IBM Telco Initiative Practice team to develop network outsourcing and modernisation solutions using IBM's open hybrid cloud approach.

''The centre of excellence for telecommunications aims to combine HCL Technologies' deep industry experience and IBM's open hybrid cloud approach to provide much-needed technical resources and support for clients in the industry,'' IBM Strategic Partnerships General Manager Inhi Cho Suh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

