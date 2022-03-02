Saurabh and Co miss out on team bronze in men’s air pistol

The Indian trio of Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary, Gaurav Rana and Uchaganve Kedarling Balakrishna missed out on a bronze medal in the men's team air pistol event of the ISSF World Cup here on Wednesday.

In the bronze medal match, the Indian pistol team finished with a total of 6 to finish at fourth place, behind Italy's Torracchi Alessio, Monna Paolo and Tesconi Luca, who aggregated 16.

In the Qualification Stage 2, the Indians totalled 581, ahead of their Italian counterparts (577).

In the first qualification, the Indians totalled 765.

Earlier in the day, the Indian team of Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Srinjoy Dutta missed out on a place in the bronze medal contest by a point in the men's team air rifle event of the year's first World Cup.

The Indian men's rifle team aggregated 624.1, only a point less than Czech Republic's Ales Entrichel, Jiri Privratsky and Filip Nepejchel's total score of 624.2.

The Czechs went on to win the bronze medal ahead of Austria.

The Indian team of Shreya Agarwal, Ayushi Gupta and Rajshree Sancheti finished seventh in the qualification stage 2 of women's 10m air rifle team event with a total score of 625.0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)