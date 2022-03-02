BRIEF-EA Sports NHL Says We Will Be Removing All Russian And Belarusian National And Club Teams From NHL 22 Within Coming Weeks - Tweet
Reuters | Updated: 02-03-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 22:18 IST
Electronic Arts Inc:
* EA SPORTS NHL SAYS WE WILL BE REMOVING ALL RUSSIAN AND BELARUSIAN NATIONAL AND CLUB TEAMS FROM NHL 22 WITHIN COMING WEEKS - TWEET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
