Apple to host annual spring event on March 8

Apple Inc will host its annual spring product launch event on March 8, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.

The company is expected to launch a low-cost version of the iPhone SE with 5G, a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini. "Peek performance. March 8th. See you there," Apple's senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, said in a tweet.

The company did not share more details on the event. Apple usually hosts three events every year to launch new products, starting in spring and announcing the launch of its latest iPhone range just before the holiday shopping season.

