EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine's tech ministry urges gaming, cloud companies to drop Russia

Ukraine plans to urge about 50 more tech companies, including in gaming, esports and internet infrastructure, to take action against Russia, a top Ukrainian government tech official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Software giant Oracle Corp already responded within three hours on Wednesday to a tweet from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation calling on it to stop doing business in Russia. Deputy digital minister Alexander Bornyakov showed the company's just-posted tweet during a video interview, which said it had "already suspended all operations in the Russian Federation". (Editing by Kenneth Li and Alison Williams)

