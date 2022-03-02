Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Ukraine's tech ministry urges gaming, cloud companies to drop Russia

Updated: 02-03-2022 23:20 IST
Ukraine plans to urge about 50 more tech companies, including in gaming, esports and internet infrastructure, to take action against Russia, a top Ukrainian government tech official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Software giant Oracle Corp already responded within three hours on Wednesday to a tweet from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation calling on it to stop doing business in Russia. Deputy digital minister Alexander Bornyakov showed the company's just-posted tweet during a video interview, which said it had "already suspended all operations in the Russian Federation". (Editing by Kenneth Li and Alison Williams)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

