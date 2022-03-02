Left Menu

Russia more aggressive in targeting infrastructure in Kyiv- U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 23:34 IST
Russia more aggressive in targeting infrastructure in Kyiv- U.S. official
  • Country:
  • United States

Russian forces appear to have become more aggressive in their targeting of infrastructure inside Kyiv which has seen an increase of missiles and artillery strikes, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

"We've observed, certainly as you have all observed, an increase in missiles and artillery that (is) targeting the city and this (increasing) aggressiveness in terms of just the iron that they're lobbing into the city," the official said.

The official said that 450 missiles had been launched against Ukrainian targets over the past seven days by Russian forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
3
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns; Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022