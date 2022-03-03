Left Menu

Apple to host spring event next week, low-cost 5G iPhone in focus

Apple Inc will host its annual spring product launch event on March 8, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday. The company is expected to launch a low-cost version of its popular iPhone with 5G, a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 00:02 IST
Apple to host spring event next week, low-cost 5G iPhone in focus

Apple Inc will host its annual spring product launch event on March 8, the iPhone maker said on Wednesday.

The company is expected to launch a low-cost version of its popular iPhone with 5G, a new version of the iPad Air and a high-end Mac Mini. "Peek performance. March 8th. See you there," Apple's senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, said in a tweet.

The company did not share more details on the event. The new phone would be the first update to the iPhone SE model in two years and is rumored to come with an improved camera and a faster processor.

IPhones with 5G capabilities have been a big part of Apple's focus for its flagship product, with its latest model iPhone 13 showing off custom 5G antennas and radio components for faster speeds as customers look for powerful devices with better connectivity. The world's most valuable company, Apple was able to overcome supply chain issues that crippled other industries and companies that led to product shortages during the holiday season to post record sales, thanks to the popularity of its iPhones.

Last year, Apple launched AirTags, a small tracking device, that has drawn criticism for unwanted tracking that could put users' privacy at risk. Apple usually hosts three events every year to launch new products, starting in spring and announcing the launch of its latest iPhone range just before the holiday shopping season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
3
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns; Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022