Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon to close all of its physical bookstores and '4-star' shops

The retailer said it was working to identify new roles within the company for employees at the shops it would close, such as placing them at nearby Amazon store locations.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 00:27 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Amazon to close all of its physical bookstores and '4-star' shops
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday told Reuters it plans to close all 68 of its physical book stores, pop up shops and "4-star" stores in the United States and United Kingdom, ending some of its longest-running experiments in physical retail. The news marks a turning point for a company that started out as an online bookseller, disrupting brick-and-mortar incumbents such as Borders and Barnes & Noble, only to open its own physical shops decades later.

Amazon said physical retail remains an important way for it to reach shoppers and said it will continue to work on other concepts, such as its recently announced fashion store in greater Los Angeles and cashierless grocery stores. The retailer said it was working to identify new roles within the company for employees at the shops it would close, such as placing them at nearby Amazon store locations. Workers who decide against remaining with the company would receive severance, Amazon said.

The Seattle-based company said closure dates will vary by location and that it will make customers aware via in-store signage. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto; Editing by Chris Reese and Nick Zieminski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
3
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns; Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022