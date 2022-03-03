Google mandates workers back to Silicon Valley, other offices from April 4
Alphabet Inc's Google from April 4 will require employees back about three days a week in some of its U.S., U.K. and Asia Pacific offices, its first step to end policies that allowed remote work because of COVID-19 concerns.
An internal email on Wednesday seen by Reuters told employees in the San Francisco Bay Area that "advances in prevention and treatment, the steady decline in cases we continue to see and the improved safety measures we have implemented...now mean we can officially begin the transition to the hybrid work week." Google joins a wave of technology and finance companies that have begun mandating a return to office. While some big employers have embraced voluntary work-from-home policies permanently, others including Google are betting that it is best to push in-person interactions among colleagues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Alphabet Inc's
- Asia Pacific
- U.K.
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Sarah Palin defamation case a long shot for U.S. Supreme Court -experts
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as U.S. seeks extradition
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Health News Roundup: The U.S. says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees;Japan posts record daily COVID deaths but new infections slow and more