U.S. delays ICBM test-launch in bid to de-escalate Russia nuclear tensions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 01:56 IST
U.S. delays ICBM test-launch in bid to de-escalate Russia nuclear tensions
The U.S. military said on Wednesday it will postpone a scheduled test launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, in an apparent bid to de-escalate tensions after Russia announced it was putting its nuclear forces on high alert.

"In an effort to demonstrate that we have no intention in engaging in any actions that can be misunderstood or misconstrued, the Secretary of Defense has directed that our Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch scheduled for this week to be postponed," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.

"We did not take this decision lightly, but instead to demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear power."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

