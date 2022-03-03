U.S. delays ICBM test-launch in bid to de-escalate Russia nuclear tensions
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military said on Wednesday it will postpone a scheduled test launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile, in an apparent bid to de-escalate tensions after Russia announced it was putting its nuclear forces on high alert.
"In an effort to demonstrate that we have no intention in engaging in any actions that can be misunderstood or misconstrued, the Secretary of Defense has directed that our Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile test launch scheduled for this week to be postponed," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said.
"We did not take this decision lightly, but instead to demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear power."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defense
- U.S.
- intercontinental
- Pentagon
- Russia
- John Kirby
ALSO READ
ANALYSIS-Sarah Palin defamation case a long shot for U.S. Supreme Court -experts
Police detain ex-Honduras president Hernandez as U.S. seeks extradition
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Migrants sew their mouths shut in quest for Mexico passage to U.S. border
Health News Roundup: The U.S. says it could spend $22 million a month testing unvaccinated federal employees;Japan posts record daily COVID deaths but new infections slow and more