Left Menu

Spotify closes its offices in Russia

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify has closed its offices in the Vladimir Putin-led country "indefinitely."

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 08:23 IST
Spotify closes its offices in Russia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Swedish audio streaming platform Spotify has closed its offices in the Vladimir Putin-led country "indefinitely." As per Variety, the company has restricted the discoverability of Russian state-affiliated content on the audio service. It has also removed all content from Kremlin-backed outlets RT and Sputnik from Spotify's platform.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the unprovoked attack on Ukraine. Our first priority over the past week has been the safety of our employees and to ensure that Spotify continues to serve as an important source of global and regional news at a time when access to information is more important than ever," the Spotify's representative said. Spotify is also working on a humanitarian level. The company is "matching employee donations two-to-one to support local humanitarian efforts in Ukraine amid the Russian attack."

"We are exploring additional steps that we can take and will continue to do what is in the best interest of our employees and our listeners," the company spokesperson said. Spotify launched its service in Russia and Ukraine in July 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022