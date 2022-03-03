Left Menu

Qualcomm validates Samsung's LPDDR5X DRAM for use on Snapdragon platforms

Qualcomm validates Samsung’s LPDDR5X DRAM for use on Snapdragon platforms
Image Credit: Samsung
Qualcomm Technologies has validated Samsung's 14nm-based 16GB LPDDR5X DRAM for use on its Snapdragon mobile platforms, the latter announced on Thursday.

Commenting on this development, Jinman Han, Corporate Executive Vice President and Head of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics, said, "The successful validation of our LPDDR5X solution for Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon mobile platforms is a testament to our leadership in DRAM technology. We expect applications for this high-performance, low-power memory to extend beyond smartphones into the data center, PC and automotive, enabling more devices and systems to run with greater efficiency."

Samsung's LPDDR5X DRAM solution features approximately 1.2x processing speed and consumes nearly 20% less power than the previous LPDDR5 solution deployed in today's premium smartphones. The 16Gb LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64GB per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide.

According to Samsung, LPDDR5X DRAM will boost the performance of ultra-high-res video recording and AI features such as voice recognition, image recognition and natural language processing in next-generation smartphones.

Qualcomm Technologies is an industry leader in enabling and adopting the latest LPDDR DRAM specifications. Enablement of LPDDR5X on Snapdragon platforms will enhance user experiences with new features and improved performance for gaming, camera and applications using our latest AI Engine across various Qualcomm Technologies' product lines.

Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

