Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22567: What's new?

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the release of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22567 with a couple of new features and improvements, a lot of bug fixes and known issues.

With this build, Windows Update will try to schedule update installations at specific times of day - at times when greater amounts of clean energy sources (like wind, solar, and hydro) are available - resulting in lower carbon emissions. You can still choose to install updates immediately by navigating to Settings > Windows Update and choosing "Check for Updates".

Secondly, this update makes it easier for you to manage your Microsoft 365 subscription. The Microsoft 365 subscription management experience is now at the top of the Accounts page in Settings. Additionally, you can now view your payment information and be notified when your payment method needs to be updated within the subscription card experience.

Next up, the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22567 has added the ability to link your Android phone to your PC as part of the device setup (OOBE) for Windows 11, giving you instant access to everything on your phone, right from your PC.

This update also introduces a new security feature called Smart App Control (SAC) that blocks untrusted or potentially dangerous applications. The feature will be available under "App and browser control" in Windows Security. SAC can only be enabled on Windows devices that have performed a clean install with the latest Insider Preview build (Build 22567 and higher).

Other changes and improvements include:

The "Open with" dialog box has been updated to align with Windows 11 design principles.

Updated multi-finger touch gestures.

The ability for voice typing to download Speech Packs from the Microsoft Store for device-based speech recognition is now available for all Insiders in the Dev Channel.

New commands in voice typing are now available for all Insiders in the Dev Channel

Redesigned Task Manager is now available for all Insiders in the Dev Channel.

You can see the full update changelog here.