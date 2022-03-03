Scaler acquires online learning platform AppliedRoots for USD 50 million

Bengaluru-based edtech firm Scaler has acquired online learning platform AppliedRoots for USD 50 million (about Rs 378 crore) to strengthen its course offerings for engineers. ''We are delighted to welcome the AppliedRoots team to be part of the Scaler ecosystem. All the co-founders have extensive experience across software development, AI, ML and the edtech industry.

''As we build ourselves into a world-class virtual tech varsity, their experiences will come in very handy. This acquisition will allow us to strengthen our data science, machine learning & artificial intelligence offering and help us tap into a much wider learner base,'' Scaler co-founder Abhimanyu Saxena said in a statement.

Post the acquisition, all the six co-founders of AppliedRoots - Srikanth Varma Chekuri, Murali Krishna Varri, Naveen Reddy Bade, Brahma Reddy, Srinivas Reddy and Satish Atcha - will join Scaler and lead varied projects.

''Scaler has a mission-oriented and high capability team, and we are looking forward to working with them. It is an exciting time in the ed-tech space in the country, and we are very optimistic about what we can achieve together,'' Chekuri said. PTI PRS BAL BAL

