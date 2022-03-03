Ukraine presidential adviser urges humanitarian corridors, OSCE help
Ukraine needs humanitarian corridors supported by bodies such as the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the wake of Russia's invasion, an adviser to Ukraine's presidential office said on Thursday.
"The villages and towns where Russian troops' columns are stationed immediately turn into places of looting, robbery, murder," Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
"We need humanitarian corridors - food, medicine, ambulance, evacuation. We need the active help of international organizations, including #OSCE. Enough talking."
