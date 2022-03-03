Left Menu

GST evasion: CBIC cautions against sharing Aadhaar, PAN details without valid reasons

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:38 IST
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBIC on Thursday cautioned the public against sharing Aadhaar and PAN details without a valid reason or for monetary gains, saying that the information could be misused by fraudsters for GST evasion.

In a tweet, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said Aadhaar and PAN details can be used for creating fake entities in GST for evasion of taxes, and hence people should refrain from sharing these without a valid reason.

''Protect your personal data which may be used for creating fake entities in GST for evasion of taxes,'' the CBIC tweeted.

Over the past years, Goods and Services Tax (GST) officers have busted several bogus firms, which were used to raise fake invoices without any actual supply of goods. The sole intention is to fraudulently claim an input tax credit (ITC).

