Left Menu

Soccer-German prosecutors search offices of DFB in probe of ex-official

The office did not name the former official or the companies. The official is suspected of having signed a deal worth 360,000 euros ($398,808) with a communications agency that did not provide any services in return, the prosecutor's office said. DFB was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9027 euros)

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 03-03-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 14:58 IST
Soccer-German prosecutors search offices of DFB in probe of ex-official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German prosecutors searched the offices of German soccer association DFB as part of an investigation into a suspected breach of trust by a former DFB official, the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said in a statement on Thursday. They also searched the home of the former official and the offices of five companies. The office did not name the former official or the companies.

The official is suspected of having signed a deal worth 360,000 euros ($398,808) with a communications agency that did not provide any services in return, the prosecutor's office said. DFB was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022