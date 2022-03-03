UK satellite company OneWeb suspends Baikonur launches

British satellite company OneWeb said on Thursday it was suspending all launches from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The British government, which owns a stake in OneWeb, said it supported the decision.

"In light of Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we are reviewing our participation in all further projects involving Russian collaboration," the government said.

