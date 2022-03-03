Kyiv city mayor says situation "difficult but under control"

The situation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv is "difficult but under control", mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Thursday.

Klitschko said there were no casualties overnight and that nighttime explosions were Ukrainian air defenses striking down incoming Russian missiles. He said a heating system site damaged by Russian shelling on Wednesday would be fixed during the day.

