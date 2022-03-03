Left Menu

OYO appoints Prakash Padariya as Chief Information Security Officer

I am honoured to be a part of this team and cant wait to start developing solutions to enhance the maturity of all of OYOs products to the next level of security and privacy, Padariya said.

OYO appoints Prakash Padariya as Chief Information Security Officer
IPO-bound OYO on Thursday said it has appointed Prakash Padariya as the Chief Information Security Officer for IT and security teams. ''In his role at OYO, Prakash will helm a security strategy for OYO's systems globally, including regions such as India, SEA (Southeast Asia), Europe, the USA and the UK,'' the hospitality technology platform said in a statement. At OYO, Prakash will lead the operations for teams working specifically for IT and cyber security services. He will also be responsible for leveraging technologies such as Big Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence to enhance the cyber security functions.

Padariya joins OYO from the Netherlands-headquartered online payment solutions provider PayU, where he had served in a similar role, the statement said.

Padariya will directly report to the company's Chief Technology Officer Ankit Mathuria.

''I am super excited to join OYO at this stage where all of travel is transforming and resurging post COVID-19. I am honoured to be a part of this team and can't wait to start developing solutions to enhance the maturity of all of OYO's products to the next level of security and privacy,'' Padariya said.

