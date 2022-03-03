Left Menu

Singularity AMC launches Rs 600-cr AIF

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-03-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:35 IST
Singularity AMC has launched a Rs 600-crore growth opportunities corpus as an alternative investment fund, with an objective to provide growth capital to technology-driven companies both at early and growth stages.

The fund has a corpus target of Rs 600 crore, of which Rs 350 crore has already been raised, Rs 150 crore already deployed across six companies and the rest has been committed, the fund house promoted by Madhusudan Kela's Singularity Ventures said on Thursday.

The fund will focus on investment themes such as insure-tech, fintech, enterprise SaaS (software-as-a-service), education loans and services, digital customer communication, and differentiated beauty and personal care, among others, said Singularity AMC founder Yash Kela.

Over the next five years, asset management platforms emerge as a bridge between tech and capital market ecosystems and Singularity AMC wants to be one of the category leaders, he added.

Singularity AMC is a multi-product asset management company set up with an objective to provide differentiated investment opportunities to large investors across private equity both growth and late stages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

