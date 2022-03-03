Left Menu

Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the U.S.

Russia has earlier said it was suspending cooperation with Europe on space launches from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana in response to Western sanctions over Ukraine. Moscow has also demanded guarantees from British satellite company OneWeb that its satellites would not be used for military purposes.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:44 IST
Russia halts deliveries of rocket engines to the U.S.
Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin Image Credit: ANI

Russia has decided to stop supplying rocket engines to the United States in retaliation for its sanctions against Russia over Ukraine, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the state space agency Roscosmos, said on Thursday.

"In a situation like this, we can't supply the United States with our world's best rocket engines. Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks, I don't know what," Rogozin said on state Russian television. According to Rogozin, Russia has delivered a total of 122 RD-180 engines to the U.S. since the 1990s, of which 98 have been used to power Atlas launch vehicles.

Roscosmos will also stop servicing rocket engines it had previously delivered to the U.S., Rogozin said, adding that the U.S. still had 24 engines that would now be left without Russian technical assistance. Russia has earlier said it was suspending cooperation with Europe on space launches from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana in response to Western sanctions over Ukraine.

Moscow has also demanded guarantees from British satellite company OneWeb that its satellites would not be used for military purposes. OneWeb, in which the British government has a stake, said on Thursday it was suspending all launches from Russia's Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Rogozin said Russia would now focus on creating dual-purpose spacecraft in line with the needs of Roscosmos and the Defence Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022