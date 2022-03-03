Left Menu

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 16:45 IST
S.Korea says it will provide $10 mln humanitarian aid to Ukraine
Moon Jae-in Image Credit: Flickr
South Korea has approved $10 million in emergency humanitarian aid, including medical supplies, for the Ukrainian people and refugees, President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday.

In a phone call with Moon, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked for all available support for overcoming the crisis and defending Ukraine, Moon's office, the Blue House, said in a statement. "Through consultations with governments of Ukraine and neighboring countries as well as international organizations, (we) hope that a prompt support will be of practical help," Moon was quoted as saying during the call.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered its second week on Thursday as an apparent tactical failure so far, with its main assault force stalled for days on a highway north of Kyiv and other advances halted at the outskirts of cities it is bombing into wastelands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

