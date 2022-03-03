UK asks Meta, Tik Tok to prevent access to RT
British culture minister Nadine Dorries said on Thursday she had written to social media company Tik Tok and Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms to ask if they could prevent access to Russian state-owned television network RT in Britain.
"I was very glad to see yesterday that the channel is now officially off air on British televisions after it was shut down and Sky, Freeview, and Freesat," Dorries told parliament.
"I've written to Meta and Tik Tok asking them to do everything that they can do to prevent access to RT in the UK, as they've done in Europe."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
