Left Menu

UK asks Meta, Tik Tok to prevent access to RT

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-03-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:13 IST
UK asks Meta, Tik Tok to prevent access to RT
Nadine Dorries Image Credit: Twitter(@NadineDorries)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British culture minister Nadine Dorries said on Thursday she had written to social media company Tik Tok and Facebook's parent company Meta Platforms to ask if they could prevent access to Russian state-owned television network RT in Britain.

"I was very glad to see yesterday that the channel is now officially off air on British televisions after it was shut down and Sky, Freeview, and Freesat," Dorries told parliament.

"I've written to Meta and Tik Tok asking them to do everything that they can do to prevent access to RT in the UK, as they've done in Europe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022