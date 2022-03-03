Lithuanian capital to change Russian embassy address to Heroes of Ukraine street

Vilnius will change the name of the road the Russian embassy is on to Heroes of Ukraine street, its mayor said on Thursday. "Everyone who writes to the embassy will have to give a thought to the victims of the Russian aggression, and about the heroes of Ukraine", Remigijus Simasius wrote on his Facebook page.

The unnamed dead-end alley next to the embassy will formally receive this name on Wednesday, changing the address of the embassy, the mayor said. Mail will only be delivered to the embassy if addressed to the new street, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)