Ukraine fears Russia is preparing 'false flag' attack near border, says foreign minister
- Ukraine
Ukraine fears Russia may be preparing to stage a so-called false flag operation near the Ukraine-Russia border to suggest Ukraine has attacked a Russian village, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday.
"Worrying reports: Russians might have pointed multiple rocket-launching systems in the Russian border village of Popovka towards their own territory. Knowing the barbaric nature of Russian actions we fear a false flag operation," he said.
Reuters was unable to independently verify his statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
