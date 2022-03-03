Amazon expands career advancement opportunities for hourly employees

Amazon is partnering with more than 140 national and local universities to expand the career advancement opportunities for its hourly employees in the U.S., the e-commerce giant announced on Thursday.

As part of the Career Choice upskilling program, Amazon is forging partnerships with Southern New Hampshire University, Colorado State University - Global, Western Governors University, National University, and other local universities to offer fully-funded college tuition to its 750,000 hourly employees in the country.

Amazon is also collaborating with GEDWorks and Smart Horizons to provide employees with free high school completion and GED preparation, Voxy EnGen and goFLUENT to provide English language proficiency training, and Outlier to provide college preparation courses.

With the expansion of the Career Choice program, the company will move closer to meeting its "Upskilling 2025" pledge - a USD1.2 billion commitment to upskilling more than 300,000 Amazon employees by 2025. The program is one of nine free skills training and education programs that the e-commerce giant offers to its employees as part of its Upskilling 2025 pledge.

"We're thrilled today to be adding more education partners to our Career Choice program, which we hope will give our team access to the educational paths that fit their passions. Whether someone is looking to build their English proficiency skills, prepare for GED testing, or earn their Bachelor's degree, we're working to meet our employees wherever they are on their educational journey," said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment.