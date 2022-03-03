Left Menu

Twitter expands Birdwatch, its crowdsourced fact check pilot

Starting Thursday, a small, randomised group of US Twitter users will begin to see these Birdwatch notes on some tweets, the company said. To contribute fact checks to Birdwatch, anyone in the US can sign up if they have a verified phone number with a US carrier and no recent Twitter rule violations.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:48 IST
Twitter expands Birdwatch, its crowdsourced fact check pilot
  • Country:
  • United States

Twitter is expanding Birdwatch, its crowd-sourced fact checking project it started as a small and little-publicized pilot program more than a year ago. The programme lets regular people flag and notate misleading tweets.

This is separate from Twitter's news verification partnerships with The Associated Press and Reuters. Starting Thursday, a small, randomised group of US Twitter users will begin to see these Birdwatch notes on some tweets, the company said. They will be able to rate them as helpful — or not. To contribute fact checks to Birdwatch, anyone in the US can sign up if they have a verified phone number with a US carrier and no recent Twitter rule violations. They also have to agree to three rules, Twitter says: contribute to build understanding, act in good faith, and be helpful, even to those who disagree.

Twitter, along with other social media companies, has been grappling how best to combat misinformation on its service. Despite tightened rules and enforcement, falsehoods have continued to spread, now exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and Russia's state-backed propaganda machine. The company has said it wants both experts and non-experts to write Birdwatch notes and cited Wikipedia as a site that thrives with non-expert contributions. The ratings, meanwhile, are similar to Reddit's 'up' and 'downvotes' for comments.

For the notes to be visible on a tweet, it must be rated helpful by enough people from “different perspectives,” Twitter said, adding that it determines different perspectives by how people have rated notes in the past — not by their demographics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022