HTC to launch new flagship Android phone in April

It seems like Taiwanese tech-company HTC might be looking to bring a flagship Android phone as early as next month. According to GSM Arena, the confirmation for the news was given by HTC Vive Asia-Pacific GM Charles Huang at an HTC event part of MWC 2022.

HTC's new flagship would be the first of its kind since the HTC U12+ from back in 2018. The upcoming HTC flagship will focus on VR and AR with deep integration to HTC's own open-source metaverse platform dubbed Viveverse. As per GSM Arena, it would be interesting to see how HTC fares given that it sold a large chunk of its smartphone business to Google back in 2018 and has since been releasing a few low-end and mid-range Android phones in limited markets. (ANI)

