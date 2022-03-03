Left Menu

HTC to launch new flagship Android phone in April

It seems like Taiwanese tech-company HTC might be looking to bring a flagship Android phone as early as next month.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 19:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
It seems like Taiwanese tech-company HTC might be looking to bring a flagship Android phone as early as next month. According to GSM Arena, the confirmation for the news was given by HTC Vive Asia-Pacific GM Charles Huang at an HTC event part of MWC 2022.

HTC's new flagship would be the first of its kind since the HTC U12+ from back in 2018. The upcoming HTC flagship will focus on VR and AR with deep integration to HTC's own open-source metaverse platform dubbed Viveverse. As per GSM Arena, it would be interesting to see how HTC fares given that it sold a large chunk of its smartphone business to Google back in 2018 and has since been releasing a few low-end and mid-range Android phones in limited markets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

