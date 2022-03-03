Left Menu

Poland's CD Projekt halts sales of games in Russia, Belarus

Poland's CD Projekt said on Thursday it was suspending sales of its games in Russia and Belarus, joining a growing number of companies shunning Russia since it invaded Ukraine. The maker of "Cyberpunk 2077" said the two countries accounted for about 5.4% of total revenue at its developer business in the last 12 months.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:26 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:26 IST
Poland's CD Projekt halts sales of games in Russia, Belarus

Poland's CD Projekt said on Thursday it was suspending sales of its games in Russia and Belarus, joining a growing number of companies shunning Russia since it invaded Ukraine.

The maker of "Cyberpunk 2077" said the two countries accounted for about 5.4% of total revenue at its developer business in the last 12 months. It also said it was suspending sales of games to the two countries on its online platform, where they account for about 3.7% of revenue.

"The entire CD PROJEKT Group stands firm with the people of Ukraine," it said on Twitter. "We know that players in Russia and Belarus, individuals who have nothing to do with the invasion of Ukraine, will be impacted by this decision, but with this action we wish to further galvanize the global community to speak about what is going on in the heart of Europe."

Some of the biggest Western brands have suspended operations in Russia following a wave of sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
2
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022