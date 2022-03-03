Poland's CD Projekt halts sales of games in Russia, Belarus

Poland's CD Projekt said on Thursday it was suspending sales of its games in Russia and Belarus, joining a growing number of companies shunning Russia since it invaded Ukraine.

The maker of "Cyberpunk 2077" said the two countries accounted for about 5.4% of total revenue at its developer business in the last 12 months. It also said it was suspending sales of games to the two countries on its online platform, where they account for about 3.7% of revenue.

"The entire CD PROJEKT Group stands firm with the people of Ukraine," it said on Twitter. "We know that players in Russia and Belarus, individuals who have nothing to do with the invasion of Ukraine, will be impacted by this decision, but with this action we wish to further galvanize the global community to speak about what is going on in the heart of Europe."

Some of the biggest Western brands have suspended operations in Russia following a wave of sanctions imposed after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation."

