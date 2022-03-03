Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-03-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 20:32 IST
Zoho Corpn launches latest version of low-code offering, Zoho Creator
Global technology company Zoho Corporation on Thursday announced the launch of latest version of its low-code offering, Zoho Creator aimed at addressing the need for an easy to use platform, thereby enabling users to create powerful business applications.

The new unified development platform empowers IT teams and business users to build sophisticated and compliant solutions in a manner that is secure, easy to use and custom fit to solve business challenges, Zoho Corporation said in a statement.

''The bulk of low-code application development, from customization to automation, can be handled today by users with moderate technical knowledge. Where we see a gap, especially for the mid-market and enterprise, is between building and deployment,'' Zoho Creator, Head Marketing and Customer Experience, B Bharath Kumar said.

Currently there was no low-code solution that allows both business users and IT to truly build end-to-end business solutions, he said.

''With this update, Zoho's Creator platform combines application development, business intelligence and analytics, integrations and process automation into one single platform while simultaneously enabling IT teams to effortlessly manage ongoing challenges of security, compliance.'' According to the company, the new version of Zoho Creator platform empowers business users to easily build scalable low-code solutions which include applications, integrations, analytics, and process automation without 'costly and time consuming' training demanded by complex platforms.

''Organisations can leverage a unified solution for all of their low-code needs, extending the ability to innovate to every employee,'' Kumar said.

