OSCE states setting up mission looking into possible war crimes in Ukraine

Forty-five of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's 57 participating states are triggering a system to set up a mission of experts looking into possible war crimes by Russia in Ukraine, Britain said in a statement on Thursday.

"They are invoking the so called 'OSCE Moscow Mechanism' to set up a mission of independent experts to ... establish the facts and circumstances of possible cases of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including due to deliberate and indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," Britain's mission to the OSCE said.

