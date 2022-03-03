Left Menu

Sabre, Amadeus pull Russia's Aeroflot from ticket-booking systems

Sabre said it was taking "immediate steps" to remove Aeroflot's flight content from its global distribution system (GDS), a marketplace used by travel agencies and corporations to reserve flights. GDS providers such as Amadeus and Sabre use software networks to distribute airline tickets.

Travel booking software provider Sabre Corp said on Thursday it has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, hurting the Russian flag carrier's ability to sell tickets.

Spain's Amadeus IT Group SA has also begun suspending distribution of the state-backed airline's fares in its systems, and said it has stopped new commercial projects in Russia. Sabre said it was taking "immediate steps" to remove Aeroflot's flight content from its global distribution system (GDS), a marketplace used by travel agencies and corporations to reserve flights.

GDS providers such as Amadeus and Sabre use software networks to distribute airline tickets. "We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia," Sabre Chief Executive Officer Sean Menke said.

Sabre and Amadeus are the latest in a wave of companies to cut ties with Russian firms in the wake of broad sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Sabre also said it would evaluate whether more actions were needed after taking into account legal considerations and any counter measures that could be implemented in response.

