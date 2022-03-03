Left Menu

EU considers suspending equal treatment for Russia at WTO

The European Union said it was looking into suspending 'most-favoured nation' (MFN) treatment for Russia at the World Trade Organization over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, meaning the bloc would be able to hike tariffs or set quotas on Russian imports. "We are discussing options available to us in the WTO context.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:02 IST
EU considers suspending equal treatment for Russia at WTO

The European Union said it was looking into suspending 'most-favoured nation' (MFN) treatment for Russia at the World Trade Organization over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, meaning the bloc would be able to hike tariffs or set quotas on Russian imports.

"We are discussing options available to us in the WTO context. This includes the possibility of removing MFN treatment to Russia on the basis of the WTO national security exception," a European Commission spokesperson said on Thursday. Trade representatives from EU countries are due to discuss options in Brussels on Friday.

The most-favoured nation principle involves treating all other WTO members, including Russia, equally. Excluding bilateral trade agreements, the European Union on average applied tariffs of 5.1% on imports from WTO members in 2019, according to WTO data, with higher rates for agricultural products than for industrial goods.

EU imports from Russia were worth 95.3 billion euros ($105.4 billion) in 2020, according to the European Commission, about 70% of them oil and gas and sizeable chunks agriculture and raw materials, chemicals, iron and steel. ($1 = 0.9043 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022