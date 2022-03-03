Left Menu

iPad Air, iPhone SE 2022 likely to be unveiled at Apple's March 8 event

Apple has announced its online event for March 8 but no hints have been given about what to expect.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Apple has announced its online event for March 8 but no hints have been given about what to expect. The next-generation iPad Air and the rumoured iPhone SE (2022) will reportedly be the centrepiece announcements.

As per GSM Arena, the information comes from one of the biggest Asian carriers as it received placeholder product images of the rumoured iPad Air and iPhone SE for this year. Companies send out press materials to carriers so that they can prepare product pages in advance. The most recent rumour suggests that the new SE will ask for USD 100 less than its predecessor, meaning USD 300 will be the starting price of the handset. It will, however, sport the latest Apple A15 Bionic chip powering up the current iPhone 13 generation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

