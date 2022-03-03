Left Menu

Accenture to suspend business in Russia

IT consulting firm Accenture Plc said on Thursday it is discontinuing business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. It does not have operations in Ukraine. The firm's move comes as other IT and software players including Oracle Corp and SAP SE have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia. Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:00 IST
IT consulting firm Accenture Plc said on Thursday it is discontinuing business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine. The company said it will be extending support to its staff in Russia, where it has nearly 2,300 employees. It does not have operations in Ukraine.

The firm's move comes as other IT and software players including Oracle Corp and SAP SE have either suspended or paused all operations in Russia. Companies from industries ranging from retail to automobiles including Netflix Inc, clothing brand H&M and Mercedes-Benz Group have also made similar moves.

Reuters reported on Wednesday Ukraine is seeking action against Russia from about 50 additional tech companies, including in gaming, esports and internet infrastructure. Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

