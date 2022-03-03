Android 13 to give more granular control over phone's LED flash

American tech-giant Google may give users more granular control over their LED flash on the back of the phone. MoreAs per Google's recently released Android 13 developer preview, Google may give you more granular control over your LED flash on the back of the phone.

There are two APIs associated with the new feature - one gives information about the brightness of the LED flash and the other one controls the actual brightness, according to GSM Arena. It will be up to OEMs to tap on those APIs and let users control the brightness from 1 to as high as the hardware allows.

As per the outlet, not every phone will support the said feature, probably due to hardware limitations. For now, some Samsung handsets allow users to dim the LED flash as well as iPhones. (ANI)

