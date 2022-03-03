Left Menu

Russian news channel RT to broadcast on Rumble after Big Tech curbs

Russian state-controlled news network RT said on Thursday it will begin broadcasting on Rumble, a YouTube-like video site, after tech companies including Meta Platforms and Twitter have restricted access to RT following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:13 IST
Russian news channel RT to broadcast on Rumble after Big Tech curbs

Russian state-controlled news network RT said on Thursday it will begin broadcasting on Rumble, a YouTube-like video site, after tech companies including Meta Platforms and Twitter have restricted access to RT following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tech companies in recent days have moved to restrict Russian state-controlled media including RT and Sputnik in response to requests from governments and calls to prevent the spread of Russia propaganda. Russia has called its actions in Ukraine a "special operation."

Streaming media company Roku has removed the app for RT from its Roku Channel Store globally, a spokesperson said. Facebook owner Meta said on Tuesday it was globally demoting content from Russian state-controlled media outlets' Facebook pages and Instagram accounts.

Rumble is a video site popular among U.S. political conservatives. In December former U.S. President Donald Trump's media venture, Trump Media and Technology Group, said Rumble will deliver video and streaming for Truth Social, the venture's social media app that launched in the Apple App Store on Jan. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan
3
Can You Do SEO Yourself?

Can You Do SEO Yourself?

 Global
4
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

Ukraine-Russia crisis: Russian forces seize control of Kherson city

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022