GE donating $4.5 mln to Ukraine relief efforts - internal memo

Reuters | Chicago | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:53 IST
General Electric Co will donate $4.5 million in medical equipment and humanitarian support for Ukraine, according to an internal staff memo.

In the memo, seen by Reuters, Chief Executive Larry Culp said the industrial conglomerate's healthcare unit is donating $4 million in medical equipment, including handheld ultrasound devices, mobile x-ray units, ventilators and patient monitors.

The company, through its foundation, will make a $400,000 donation to provide immediate relief to refugees in need of emergency cash. It will donate another $100,000 to Airlink, a humanitarian relief organization that connects airlines and pre-qualified non-profits to help communities in crisis, Culp said.

