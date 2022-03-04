Google pauses all ad sales in Russia
Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 06:28 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday that it had stopped selling online advertising in Russia, a ban that covers search, YouTube and outside publishing partners.
The move by the world's top seller of online ads by revenue follows similar pauses in Russia by smaller internet companies Twitter Inc and Snap Inc.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alphabet Inc's
- Russia
- YouTube
Advertisement