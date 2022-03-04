NIC Tech Conclave inaugurated focuses on emerging technologies applicable

National Informatics Centre (NIC) organized the #TechConclave2022 focused on Emerging Technologies applicable especially in e-Governance, with the theme - "Next-Gen Technologies for Digital Government". The event was attended by Shri K. Rajaraman, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY, Dr. Neeta Verma, Director General, NIC,along with other dignitaries from Centre and State Governments.

Addressing the event, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that NIC plays an important role in bringing technology into Government & Governance. He further added that anticipating planning for the future of Technology for the Government, is embedded in the DNA of NIC.

Shri K. Rajaraman, Secretary, MeitY congratulated NIC for its innovative products and said that the Conclave is going to serve as an opportunity to devise innovative ways of working, new things that can be done for the citizens. He also congratulated NIC Team for its transformative flagship product, eOffice.

Dr. Rajendra Kumar, Additional Secretary, MeitY during his address said that the continuous efforts of MeitY and NIC in building larger platforms which aim at changing the entire paradigm of Digital Government, and making the services seamless, easily accessible, improve the ease of living and doing business, will yield results in the time to come.

Dr. Neeta Verma, DG, NIC in her welcome address said that the Digital India program launched by Hon'ble Prime Minister has changed the Digital profile of the country. The tremendous growth in broadband networks, mobile apps, digital payments, cloud infrastructure, and vibrant start-ups ecosystems are leading to a whole lot of technology-led innovation around us.

Commemorating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at NIC, MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar released the ebook titled #75DigitalSolutionsfromNIC. The ebook outlines the benefits of various Government Schemes & initiatives achieved, through Digital Transformation facilitated with the help of NIC developed technology-driven solutions for the Citizens, Businesses, and the Government. The eBook is available at: https://uxdt.nic.in/flipbooks/75-Digital-Solutions-from-NIC/

MoS also released the book titled "Citizen Empowerment Through Digital Transformation in Government" edited by Dr. Neeta Verma, DG NIC. The book captures the technology-led transformation of various sectors & their evolution presented from the lens of NIC officers working on PAN India digital infrastructure and services.

Dr. Anand Deshpande, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Persistent Systems delivered a keynote address on NextGen Technologies for Digital Government. He talked about the need to focus on the concept of Nano-Entrepreneurs. He highlighted technologies to invest and leverage in coming times – Data &Machine Learning, Applications & APIs, Metaverse, Web3 & Crypto and Security & Privacy.

In her keynote address, Ms. Daisy Chittilapilly, President, CISCO India, and SAARC said that technology is India's greatest ally. As work patterns are getting redefined and new business models are getting redesigned, technology can be used for greater good and inclusive growth.

NIC's Tech Conclave 2022 will enrich the IT Managers of the Government Ministries/ Departments on the latest ICT technologies and their use cases on the latest technologies and industry best practices. It will also provide a platform for IT Secretaries of State Governments to better know the new technologies and applications which can be rolled out in the states. It will facilitate interaction among Industry and IT managers of the Government, contributing immensely to the capacity building especially in the Government functioning across the country, and help in delivering high-quality citizen-centric services.

(With Inputs from PIB)