Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Nokia sign multi-year network expansion deal

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 04-03-2022 10:49 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 10:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesian telecom company Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) has selected Nokia as the prime vendor to deploy and expand its 4G and 5G network across the country in a multi-year deal.

"We are excited to collaborate with our long-standing partner Nokia on this crucial project to consolidate and expand our networks for optimal utilization of our resources while providing a world-class digital experience to our subscribers. Nokia's 5G-ready and industry-leading solution will help us maximize the asset utilization even as we future-proof our investments and enhance network performance," said Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison.

The three-year network expansion deal will see Nokia providing equipment from its latest ReefShark-powered AirScale portfolio including base stations and 5G Single RAN for both premium indoor and outdoor coverage to help IOH expand its 4G coverage, improving data throughput and customer experience.

Nokia's solution will allow IOH to quickly and easily upgrade to 5G services remotely with a software update or with a plug-in card in the near future. The rollout is expected to begin this month.

We are looking forward to supporting Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison in this crucial initiative to expand its coverage footprint and prepare the networks for more innovative 5G services in the near future. Nokia's 5G-ready AirScale portfolio will help Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to launch next-generation services while helping it to bring down its operational expense.

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia

The multi-year network expansion deal will support IOH's ambition to become Indonesia's most preferred digital telco by addressing market requirements.

