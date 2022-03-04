Motorola Edge 30 Pro - a True Flagship with the Fastest and Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, Highest Resolution 60MP Selfie Camera, 144Hz OLED Display and More, Goes on Sale Today on Flipkart at an Exclusive Offer Price of Just Rs. 44,999 (Incl. Of Bank Offer)

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The Motorola edge 30 pro will go on sale today, March 4, at 12 PM on Flipkart, priced at just INR 49,999 (8+128GB).

• Available at an exclusive offer price of Rs. 44,999 for SBI Credit Card users with Flat Rs. 5000 Instant Discount on Flipkart or Rs. 5000 Cashback on retail stores.

• Consumers can also avail 3, 6, and 9 month No Cost EMI* schemes on purchases made using credit and debit cards from leading banks.

• Motorola edge 30 pro customers also get Rs. 10,000* worth of benefits from Reliance Jio.

• The Motorola edge 30 pro comes with an ultra-smooth 6.7” 144Hz 10-bit OLED display with HDR10+ powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, and an advance triple camera setup comprising 50MP primary and ultra-wide cameras and an industry-first 60MP front camera for clear and detailed selfies.

• The edge 30 pro also comes with a massive 4,800 mAh battery combined with a 68W TurboPower charger to keep you charged throughout the day.

​ The Motorola edge 30 pro packs Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile processor, making it the ultimate multitasking device to meet your every need. The flagship smartphone will be available at an unbelievable price of Rs. 49,999, and with an exclusive offer on SBI credit cards, the effective price is just Rs. 44,999.

The most affordable device to make use of Qualcomm’s snappiest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the Motorola edge 30 pro offers a stunning 6.7” 10-bit OLED display with HDR10+, complemented by an industry-leading 144 Hz refresh rate for the ultimate visual experience. It is also complemented with 13 5G bands for a flawless connectivity experience.

Motorola edge 30 pro also revolutionizes the camera game with a 50 MP primary lens with OIS & 50 MP Ultra-wide + macro cameras onboard allowing you to capture ultra-wide-angle shots to extreme close-ups, along with an industry-first 60MP front camera to let you capture your loved ones with intricate details. Go creative, record cinematic quality videos on your edge 30 pro with 8K resolution and a 4K HDR10+ video recording options on an amazing quad function camera set-up.

The smartphone features near-Stock Android 12 with assured upgrades to Android 13 & 14 with 3 years of security updates and astounding clarity of Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers for the premium sound experience. To ensure data protection and privacy of users, Motorola edge 30 pro comes with ThinkShield for mobile, a unique feature that enables business-grade security on your smartphone. The moto edge 30 pro also boasts Ready For 3.0 that allows you seamlessly connect your phone to other screens including PC and TV, allowing you to enjoy your content wirelessly.

Furthermore, the Motorola edge 30 pro gives you the freedom to power through all day and night with a large 4,800 mAh battery capacity. Never letting you down, the 68W TurboPower charger will recharge your device up to 50% within 15 minutes of charging. With 15-watt wireless charging, you can recharge without the hassle of wires getting in the way. Even give a little battery life to a friend using 5-watt power-sharing.

Availability & Pricing The Motorola edge 30 pro comes in two stunning colors, Cosmos Blue and Stardust White. The device will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart and leading retail stores starting today, March 04, 2022, with an effective price of Rs. 44,999 (incl. bank offer).

Incredible Offers & Discounts 1. Flat Rs. 5000 Instant Discount on Flipkart and Rs. 5000 Cashback on retail stores – Applicable on purchases made using SBI credit cards – both EMI and Non-EMI transactions during the offer period. Effective consumer price with the SBI bank offer: Rs. 44,999/-* 2. No Cost EMIs – 3, 6 & 9 months on credit and debit cards from all leading banks.

3. Rs. 10,000* worth of benefits from Reliance Jio.

For more details, please visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-30-pro-cosmos-blue-128-gb/p/itm98bcbdae6fe78?pid=MOBG9CKYHGJGWCXX Legal disclaimers Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2020 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

3 All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

4 Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns.

5 Actual refresh rate may vary due to factors such as settings, content and game type.

6 Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates.

7 MicroSD card sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: The all new Motorola edge 30 pro goes on sale starting today, 12pm on Flipkart and at leading retail stores across India at an effective price of Rs. 44,999 inclusive of bank offers.

