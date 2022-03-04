Ukraine says it will not share details of any Russia talks in advance
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 04-03-2022 14:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 14:12 IST
Ukraine will not share details on the timing or location of any talks with Russia in advance, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video broadcast on Friday.
On Thursday, negotiators said a third round of ceasefire talks could take place early next week.
